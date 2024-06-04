Softball: Paige Murray tosses no-hitter against Whitney Young to punch ticket to state tournament

ST. CHARLES – Back in 2022, St. Charles North put the ball in then-freshman Paige Murray’s hands in the seventh inning of the Class 4A Softball Supersectional to close the door against Whitney Young.

Her statline? No hits, no runs, three strikeouts.

Two years later, in another supersectional matchup against Whitney Young, the North Stars put the ball once again in Murray’s hands, this time to go all seven innings against the Dolphins.

Her statline? No hits, no runs, 14 strikeouts.

“It really feels like déjà vu,” Murray said. “It just feels amazing.”

Murray’s no-hitter, along with some insurance hits from Abby Zawadski and Juliana Kouba helped the North Stars to a 4-0 victory to advance to its second state tournament in three years, and their first since winning it all in 2022.

Murray’s 14 strikeouts is the most she’s had in the circle since sitting down 15 batters in a 9-0 win against Batavia on May 1. It’s also her third straight double-digit strikeout performance in the playoffs after striking out 12 in the sectional semifinals against Lake Park and 13 in the sectional finals against St. Charles East.

“I just had so much confidence heading into this game, especially after having amazing outings the last two games against really great teams,” Murray said. “Whitney Young is such a great team, so I knew I had to come out here and give it everything I’ve got.”

Murray didn’t know that she had a no-hitter until after the game was over and the trophy was hoisted. One person who did know about it was assistant coach Thijs Dennison, who was calling pitches for Murray throughout the game.

As the game was reaching its end, Dennison said that he started counting down the outs in his head to try and prevent the jinx.

“With two outs to go in the seventh, one of the people in the dugout told everyone she had a no-hitter and I told them to shut their mouth,” Dennison said. “I believe in that superstition where you don’t talk about it. But it was just unbelievable what she did out there today.”

North coach Tom Poullin said that the duo of Dennison and Murray has been very strong throughout the season. But with the stress of the postseason, the head coach said that Murray has proven time and time again that no situation is too big for her.

“When she’s hitting her spots and getting ahead of the count like she did, teams are going to have a hard time manufacturing a run, let alone getting a hit,” Poullin said. “We’re seeing the best of her right now and she’s still got another year here.”

St. Charles North’s Abby Zawadzki (right) celebrates with teammate Addy Umlauf (left) after Zawadzki drove in three runs during the Class 4A St. Charles North Supersectional against Whitney Young on Monday, June 3, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

North broke through in the fourth inning thanks to Zawadski. With two runners on base, the sophomore lined a single to center field. But as the centerfielder charged in for the ball, it skipped underneath her glove and all the way to the fence.

After she saw the ball go through, Zawadski only had one thing on her mind.

“I was just saying in my head ‘You’ve got to make it home,’” Zawadski said.

Zawadski ended up coming across the plate standing up, along with Ivy Gleason and Addy Umlauf to give North a 3-0 lead. Zawadski, who was coming off a three-strikeout game against East in the sectional finals, said that she knew that she had to step up in that situation.

“It was pretty relieving, a nice deep breath,” Zawadski said. “I was a little angry after the last game, but I think I used that to try and fuel myself a bit and just let loose and have fun.”

Kouba would give an extra insurance run for the North Stars in the fifth inning after slapping a bloop single into left field to bring home Maddie Hernandez to make it 4-0.

“We had the mindset where we needed to keep adding runs and getting some insurance,” Kouba said. “I just wanted to find a way to get it down and I saw the pitch and I got it. I was so happy.”

North will take on Oswego in the Class 3A Softball State Semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. The Panthers took down Minooka 5-2 in their supersectional.

“We just need to take each game one pitch at a time,” Poullin said. “They’ve already bought into taking it one at a time and resetting and refocusing before the next one. And if we do that, we’re going to end up accomplishing our goals that we set out at the beginning of the year.”