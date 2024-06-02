St. Charles Episcopal Church to host Car Boot Sale fundraiser

St. Charles Episcopal Church will host its Second Annual Car Boot (Trunk) Sale from from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, in its parking lot. (Photo provided)

The St. Charles Episcopal Church will host its Second Annual Car Boot (Trunk) Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, in the church’s parking lot.

Open boots will be filled with houseware, clothing, antiques, books, toys and more available for purchase. Homemade baked goods will also be on sale.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., attendees can purchase lunch from Taco Madre’s food truck and listen to live music, according to a news release from the church.

All proceeds benefit church ministries, according to the release.

The church is located at 994 N. Fifth Ave. (Route 25).