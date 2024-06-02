Softball: St. Charles North jumps to early lead, beats St. Charles East for sectional title

The St. Charles North softball team poses with the sectional plaque after beating St. Charles East in the Class 4A Conant Sectional final.

BARRINGTON – St. Charles North’s softball team couldn’t have asked for a much better start during Saturday’s Class 4A Conant Sectional championship clash with St. Charles East.

Three batters into the game, the North Stars (23-6) held a 2-0 lead, thanks to a leadoff bunt single from Maddie Hernandez, an RBI double by Ella Heimbuch, and Mackenzie Patterson’s RBI groundout.

The North Stars added a pair of much-needed insurance runs in the sixth, then survived a few tense moments in the seventh during their 4-2 victory over the Saints (21-13) in a game moved to Barrington’s Field of Dreams.

Grabbing an early lead was part of the North Stars’ game plan.

“That’s what we were looking to do — put the ball in play right away,” said coach Tom Poulin, who has guided the North Stars to 3 sectional titles in the last 4 years.

“I went to bed telling myself we were going to bunt three straight times to start the game. During my first year (as head coach), DeKalb bunted five straight times against that 2011 team, and they got four runs. We came back and won, but they made us make plays and put pressure on us in that first inning.

“We didn’t quite do that today, but we definitely jumped on them right away.”

Heimbuch’s extra-base hit caromed of the right-field wall in the first inning, and she added a triple in the seventh.

“She’s just a freshman and she has gotten better every day,” Poulin said.

After the fast start, the game turned into a pitchers’ duel between North Stars junior Paige Murray and Saints senior Grace Hautzinger.

Murray, who didn’t allow a hit until a 2-out single in the fifth, retired nine straight batters at one point. Hautzinger, meanwhile, retired 14 consecutive hitters and finished with 10 strikeouts.

“It took three games to have any kind of success against Grace,” said Poulin, whose team lost both of its regular-season games to the Saints. “That tells you how good she is.”

Hernandez belted her third home run to lead off the sixth.

“I was hoping for a groundball or line shot,” said Hernandez. “I wanted to stay on top of the ball because were getting under the ball a little earlier in the game.”

Hernandez’s success didn’t come as a surprise to Poulin.

“She barrels things up,” said the coach. “She’s been with us all four years. She had the game-winning hit in the state championship game (2022). She has grown so much.”

Murray recorded 13 strikeouts, including the game-clincher with the tying run at the plate in the seventh.

“It feels amazing,” she said. “East has a great lineup and a great pitcher. It’s a nice win.”

“Paige was outstanding,” said Poulin. “She’s got ice in her veins.”

Katie Morgan’s two-run home run in the seventh accounted for East’s scoring.

“Katie had a huge at-bat,” said Saints coach Jarod Gutesha. “We put up a fight to the end.”

With the win, the North Stars advance to Monday’s supersectional at 4:30 p.m. at St. Charles North against Whitney Young.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240601/softball/softball-st-charles-north-strikes-early-in-sectional-championship-win-over-rival-saints/