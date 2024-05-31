Batavia’s Fox River Boutique features businesses from a bakery to home decor

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for Fox River Boutique, a new business combining three other Kane County businesses, on Thursday, May 23. (Provided by Batavia Chamber of Commerce)

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting on Thursday, May 23, to celebrate the grand opening of Fox River Boutique, 10 E. Wilson St., in downtown Batavia. Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the ceremony along with the business owners.

Also in attendance were Batavia Chamber President and CEO Margaret Perreault, Batavia MainStreet Executive Director Beth Walker, Batavia Park District Executive Director Allison Niemela and Batavia Chamber Board President Jamie Saam, according to a news release from the chamber.

Batavia chamber ambassadors, along with family, friends, neighboring businesses and fans were also there to show support and offer congratulations, according to the release.

Fox River Boutique will include baked goods from Gather Bakery, owned by Deanna Keilty, custom signs and home decor from Crystal Brennan of Signed by Crystal and homemade soaps and bath products by Kira Minadeo of Simply Kirious Soaps, according to the release.

The boutique is open from noon to 7 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.