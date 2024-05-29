Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. in St. Charles raises money for mental health

Magnolia Soap And Bath Co. in St. Charles partnered with Kendall’s Kindness to raise funds for mental health and suicide awareness through soap sales in honor of May being mental health awareness month. (Photo Provided by Magnolia Soap and Bath Co.)

In honor of mental health awareness month, Magnolia Soap And Bath Co. in St. Charles partnered with Kendall’s Kindness to raise funds for mental health and suicide awareness through soap sales.

Each month, Magnolia runs a Hope in Soap fundraiser, in which the proceeds of a specific soap’s sales are donated to a charity or local organization. Through the promotion, Magnolia donates thousands of dollars each year back to the community.

This month’s special soap was called Kendall’s Kindness. Magnolia donated all of the proceeds from May’s Hope in Soap sales to the Kendall’s Kindness Fund, which supports mental health services in Kane County.

Mandy Bruester opened Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. at 1 Illinois St. in June 2021. This is the second year in a row that May’s Hope in Soap has benefitted Kendall’s Kindness. Last year they raised just over $1,000, and over $400 has been raised from this month’s campaign.

Kendall’s Kindness is a nonprofit organization that was started in honor of Kendall Maffia, a St. Charles student and artist who tragically took her own life in 2021. The Maffia family created the organization in 2022.

Bruester said she has a personal connection to Kendall’s Kindness, as her daughter and Kendall went to grade school together. She said working with smaller community organizations like Kendall’s Kindness is great because you know exactly where your donations will be used and who they will benefit.

The proceeds will be used to help fund a mural that Kendall’s Kindness plans to have painted in downtown St. Charles, as well as to support other mental health initiatives and fundraisers they have planned.

Kim Maffia, Kendall’s mother, said the organization’s main mission is to honor Kendall and continue her legacy of passing on kindness.

“Mandy is so passionate about mental health, and we’re super excited to be working with her again,” Maffia said. “She has been so gracious, and the support from the community and businesses has meant a lot.”

The organization also sponsors the Kendall’s Kindness Scholarship fund, which grants two $1,000 scholarships each year to St. Charles North High School and/or St. Charles East High School students who will attend a four-year college and pursue a degree in Art.

Maffia said they chose to support art students because art was a passion of Kendall’s and while there are plenty of scholarships for merit and athletics, there aren’t typically as many opportunities for those looking to pursue an education in art. So far, three scholarships have been awarded and they intend to continue awarding them every year.

Other endeavors of Kendall’s Kindness include committing random acts of kindness on the 12th of every month, and encouraging local businesses to participate. They also donate to several mental health and suicide awareness campaigns and other organizations that spread kindness throughout the community.

Kendall’s Kindness will host its second annual memorial 5K fundraiser walk to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on June 9 at Corron Elementary School in South Elgin.