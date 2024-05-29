Kane Health Department, Cougars partner to battle the opioid crisis this summer

The Kane County Health Department will provide training sessions for Kane County Cougars staff on the administration of naloxone so they can be prepared should an overdose emergency arise during a game at Northwestern Medicine Field this summer. (Provided by Will County Health Department)

This summer, the Kane County Health Department and the Kane County Cougars will work together to prevent opioid overdose in the community by raising awareness and providing information and resources like naloxone to combat the opioid crisis.

According to a news release from the health department, the partnership is expected to leverage the Cougars’ platform and influence to educate fans about the dangers of opioid misuse and the importance of overdose prevention.

The initiative aims to be a significant step towards raising awareness and providing vital resources to combat the opioid crisis by sharing important information and lifesaving tools with more Kane County residents.

The Kane County Cougars practice on Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva during media day on Monday, May 6, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

Key initiatives of the collaboration include:

Public Awareness Campaigns: During home games, the Cougars will play a video from the health department’s Your Story Matters campaign, which encourages anyone who is impacted by the opioid epidemic to visit overdoseinfo.org for support and resources.

Training and Resources: The health department will provide training sessions for Cougars staff on the administration of naloxone so they can be prepared should an overdose emergency arise.

Community Outreach Events: The health department staff will be on hand at Northwestern Medicine Field for the July 30 and Aug. 30 home games to distribute free naloxone, the opioid overdose-reversing nasal spray, and provide attendees with support services information.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Kane County Cougars in this vital initiative,” health department Executive Director Michael Isaacson said in the release. “The opioid crisis continues to affect many families in our community, and through this collaboration, we hope to increase awareness, provide essential resources, and ultimately save lives.”

“The Cougars are proud to support the Kane County Health Department’s efforts,” Cougars Vice President and General Manager Curtis Haug said in the release. “By working together, we can make a meaningful impact and support those affected by the opioid epidemic.”

For more information on the opioid overdose prevention initiatives and upcoming events, visit the Kane County Health Department’s overdose prevention website at www.overdoseinfo.com or the Kane County Cougars’ website at www.kccougars.com.