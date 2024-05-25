Special events make for summer fun at Otter Cove and Swanson Pool

It’s heating up outside, so that can mean only one thing – it’s time to head to the pool.

Plenty of special events and theme days are on deck at both Otter Cove Aquatic Park and Swanson Pool to kick off the season. Both facilities opened Memorial Day weekend.

“Otter Cove’s Water Fun for Everyone tagline is a fitting one because we have something here for all ages,” said Andrew Little, aquatics and youth programs supervisor for the St. Charles Park District.

Visitors can enjoy a pool with zero depth entry, a splash park and lap pool in addition to the thrilling tube and body and drop slides. However, it’s the facility’s lazy river that takes the top spot with patrons, Little said.

Monday and Wednesday evenings during the summer bring the chance to have some fun in the Not So Lazy River Walk, which also is offered midday on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Float Night with inflatables happens Sundays throughout the season. Families can snap pictures with Otter Cove mascots June and Ollie every Monday. Thursdays in June are a chance to take part in Volleyball with a Lifeguard.

Many special events also are on the horizon at Otter Cove. These include the opportunity to dress up for Mermaid & Pirates Night on June 11 and June 25, as well as June’s Birthday Bash on June 14. Dads who come with their kids are admitted free for the Father’s Day Special on June 16. Mascot Day will take place June 17, and on June 18, visitors can learn why St. Charles is a big dill during the Pickle Paradise Pregame Party. The First Day of Summer will be celebrated in style June 20. And speaking of style, patrons are encouraged to wear their coolest pair for National Sunglasses Day on June 27.

Swanson Pool, where the motto is “Swim. Relax. Repeat.,” also is ready for an amazing summer.

“We have so many amenities and features to take advantage of,” said Cayla Greenfield, the manager of the facility.

Among those is a pool with zero-depth entry, water and sand play areas, slides and the community favorite – the Lily Pad Rope Walk.

“Someone may need to relax before having more fun with the variety of options we have at Swanson Pool,” Greenfield said.

Visitors to Swanson Pool can take part in several exciting events. Get those inflatables ready for Float Nights on Mondays and Fridays all summer long. Chalk the Walk, during which patrons can display their artistic talents with provided chalk, takes place Fridays in June. On June 7, it’s time to celebrate frog mascot Stanley’s Birthday Bash with games and treats. The Pickle Paradise Pregame Party will take place June 14. All three mascots will greet and spend time with swimmers June 17 for Mascot Day. Swanson also will host the Father’s Day Special on June 16 and the First Day of Summer Luau on June 20.

Fun seekers are encouraged to tag Swanson Pool on their socials for National Selfie Day on June 21 and wear pink for a Flamingo Party on June 23. A celebration of National Swim A Lap Day is June 24, and visitors can learn what it’s like to be a lifeguard during Shadow a Lifeguard on June 25. Visitors shouldn’t forget their shades on National Sunglasses Day on June 27.

To learn more about events, including times and other details, visit ottercove.org/calendar or swansonapool.org/calendar.