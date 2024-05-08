Geneva Commons shopping center has new owner

Geneva Commons , 620 Commons Drive, appears to have been sold to a New Jersey company for $63.7 million last month. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

GENEVA – Lamar Companies now lists Geneva Commons, which first opened in 2002, as one of its shopping centers, according to its website, www.lamarco.com.

LaSalle Investment Management, the previous owner of Geneva Commons, reportedly sold it to Lamar, based in New Jersey and Colorado.

Lamar’s online portfolio lists shopping centers in Texas, New Jersey, Virginia, Ohio, Puerto Rico, Pennsylvania, Florida and Arizona.

The website does link to an April 30 article in The Real Deal, a real estate news publisher, which reported that the 438,000-square-foot shopping center, 620 Commons Drive, was sold for $63.7 million to Lamar Companies.

Property records show the previous owner, LaSalle Investment Management, bought it in 2013 for $124 million.

Lamar and city officials did not respond to requests for comment.