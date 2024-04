Westside Children's Therapy expanded to Geneva and underwent their official ribbon-cutting and open house on Monday, April 22. (Provided by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce)

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Westside Children’s Therapy’s expansion to Geneva on Monday, April 22.

Clinic Supervisor Natalie Owens cut the ribbon surrounded by staff, Geneva Chamber staff and ambassadors, according to a news release from the chamber.

Westside Children’s Therapy is located at 1749 S. Randall Road in Geneva.

