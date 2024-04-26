Fabyan Windmill to hold weekly public tours in summer and early fall

The Fabyan Windmill, located at the Fabyan Forest Preserve near Geneva, will hold public tours starting June 2. (Sandy Bressner)

The Fabyan Windmill will open to the public for tours starting Sunday, June 2, through Sunday, Sept. 29. Public tours will be held every Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

Attendees can come to discover unique facts and interesting history surrounding the windmill, according to a news release from the Forest Preserve District of Kane County.

The Fabyan Windmill is located within Fabyan Forest Preserve at 1925 Batavia Ave., in Geneva. Public tours are open to all ages. Advance registration is not required. A suggested $2 donation is encouraged.

To view a full list of cultural and historic sites at the FPDKC, visit kaneforest.com/cultural-historic-sites.

Volunteer tour guides or docents give tours and run the windmill. To become a windmill volunteer, contact the Volunteer Coordinator at 630-762-2741 or email volunteer@kaneforest.com.

Private tours are available by appointment only. To inquire about booking a private tour, call 630-232-5980.