Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Hayden Sujack, St. Charles East, softball, sophomore

Name: Hayden Sujack

School: St. Charles East, sophomore

Sport: Softball

Why she was selected: In the Saints’ rivalry game against St. Charles North, Sujack went 3 for 3 with two doubles and hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to secure a 4-3 victory.

Sujack was selected the Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Joel Boenitz.

You hit the go-ahead home run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Walk me through that at-bat.

Sujack: I was struggling before that game and mentally I was trying to recover and get that confidence back that I once had, especially last year. When the pitcher got me to a 3-0 count and then threw me that strike, I knew that she was going to throw it to me again. I love the 3-1 count because they either walk you or they have to get a pitch in. I was looking middle in and it was a beautiful pitch to hit. I keep saying it was like a movie scene because it really was. I don’t even remember it. It was just reacting to it, which was what I’ve been working on because I had been struggling with just swinging. And I knew that was my opportunity, so it was what I had to do to help the team and I’m just so grateful for the opportunity to help my team because I love them so much and I knew that it was just a special moment for all of us.

Along with the home run, you also had an RBI double in the first inning to put the Saints up 1-0. How did that feel?

Sujack: Honestly, during that first at-bat, I didn’t even know that I hit it fair. I just remember going on that pitch and leaning forward to hit it. I had a lesson earlier in the day with Sue Stricker and we’ve worked on inside pitches. I knew that if I was committing that I had to go because I wasn’t going to swing and completely miss the ball. But I put the inside pitch to left field and scored Katie Morgan and it was a really great feeling because last year in my first game against North I went 0 for 3 at the plate. So in a big game like that, I really wanted to contribute and so getting ahead early got me and the team going and I think me supporting Grace Hautzinger in the circle. I really wanted to support her especially in those high-pressure situations.

You mentioned after the game that you knew a lot of people on the North team. Did that give you some extra motivation to play well?

Sujack: Yeah, for sure. One of my best friends is on the team, so it’s always fun to play against her. But it definitely gives me some motivation, but I think the whole “East versus North” or “crosstown battle” just gives everyone a little bit more motivation.

You mentioned how you were struggling at the plate heading into the game. After having a breakout season last year, would you say that you were having a sophomore slump?

Sujack: Yeah, I think so. I went 0 for 11 at one point this season and I was at a point where I was feeling down and I didn’t really know what to do. I’m someone who likes to perform in front of people and my cousins and aunts were at the game against Oak Park-River Forest the Saturday prior to that, so I think that started getting me going. And then going into that game I knew that it was a big game and a lot of people were going to be there and it was really exciting and I think that really just got me out of that negative mindset.

How do you think a performance like that will help you at the plate for future games?

Sujack: I think it gives me a sense of relief almost. It’s like I don’t have to do anything more because it gives me more of a trusting aspect. I just needed that kind of push to get my confidence back.

What kind of bonds have you made with the Saints over your two years on the team?

Sujack: I definitely think I have a stronger bond with some of them, but I’m really sad to see some of the seniors leave. I know Katie Morgan is someone I talk to a lot about mental stuff but I have a lot of other juniors like Addy Wolf, Alyse Price and Holly Smith who I talk to about all that also. So my bonds are definitely there with the upperclassmen, which is going to be hard on me when they leave. But I ended up building relationships with the younger athletes and some of my best friends are on the JV team and some are on varsity, too, so I’ll still have some when the upperclassmen leave.

What is your pregame ritual?

Sujack: I always go to the trainers before the game. It’s where I get to talk to everyone before and do special handshakes and stuff like that. It just gets me into a really good mindset before the games.

Do you have a favorite food or drink that you like to have?

Sujack: Before away games I’ll usually have whatever snacks that we’ve packed for the day, but I’m a big Sun Chips fan, especially the Harvest Cheddar ones. And then I also love getting Kiwi Quenchers with Holly Smith. That is our thing. It’s me, Addy, Alyse and Holly, we love our Kiwi Quenchers.