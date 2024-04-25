Dockside Party: Set sail on adventures at Pottawatomie Park

The opening day for paddlewheel riverboat cruises in Pottawatomie Park in St. Charles is May 11, 2024. To celebrate, the park district is hosting a dockside celebration on May 4. (Provided by St. Charles Park District)

It’s springtime on the calendar but it will feel a bit like summer as the St. Charles Park District kicks off fun on the water with its Dockside Party on Saturday, May 4, at Pottawatomie Park.

From 3 to 6 p.m. enjoy live music, refreshments and docked boat tours of the park district’s paddle-wheel riverboat, the Fox River Queen.

“It’s going to be a great afternoon,” said Katie Miller, superintendent of recreation for the St. Charles Park District.

Opening day for paddle-wheel riverboat cruises in Pottawatomie Park is May 11.

To celebrate, the park district is hosting the Dockside Party the week before. The event is free.

Create your own picnic with the park district refreshment package that includes a choice of hot dog or brat, chips, a beverage and dessert for $12. Registration for food is recommended as quantities are limited.

For a small fee, add a game of mini golf and make time to putter around the course next to the Fox River. River View has 18 holes of mini golf and nine holes are wheelchair accessible.

Visit with the team from Riverlands Brewing Company of St. Charles. They will be on hand with some of their latest brews for adults to buy.

There will be yard games set up near the Pottawatomie pavilions and guests can bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the music and entertainment.

Visitors will be able to climb aboard the paddle-wheel riverboat to meet the captain and staff and take a self-guided tour of the boats that gently cruise the Fox River throughout the summer.

The St. Charles Park District manages the cruise operations for two paddle-wheel riverboats. Aboard the riverboats is an upper deck that is open for beautiful unobstructed views. The lower deck has windows that can be closed if the weather is cool.

Cruises are available weekends starting May 11 through Memorial Day. The summer schedule, which includes specialty cruises, begins May 28 and runs through October.

Mini golf is open weekends through Memorial Day and daily after Memorial Day.

The riverboats also can be rented for private cruises and are available to host celebrations from company outings to go sightseeing on the river to sit-down birthday dinners for close friends.

To learn more about special events or buy tickets for a scheduled cruise, visit stcriverboats.com. Advance ticket purchases for cruises are recommended as space is limited and tickets can be stored on a phone.

Starting May 11, kayak and pedal boat rentals will be available at the dockside location at Pottawatomie. Rent a kayak or pedal boat for an hour and enjoy the views from the Fox River.

Kayak rentals are $16 for one hour. A pedal boat, which can seat up to four individuals, starts at $20 for an hour. Fees include life jackets. You must be 18 or older to rent the equipment.