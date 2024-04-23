Kane County corrections officer saves detainee’s life

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A Kane County jail corrections officer interrupted a detainee’s suicide attempt in January, saving the inmate’s life, according to a news release from State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser.

“I would like to thank the (corrections officer) involved, as his actions saved the life of the inmate in the jail,” Mosser stated in the release. “It is due to his quick thinking and immediate reaction that there was no death that day.”

Mosser finalized her review of an investigation into “an officer-involved injury” connected to a suicide attempt at the jail, the release stated.

Sheriff Ron Hain’s office requested that the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force do an independent investigation, which Mosser reviewed later.

The investigation report outlines how the correction officer at the jail – who had no forewarning of the inmate’s suicidal behavior – nevertheless acted promptly to mitigate the potential harm to the detainee, and immediately initiated life-saving measures, the release stated.

The investigation determined that the corrections officer meticulously adhered to both Kane County and Illinois State policies, and that no unlawful acts were committed by any members of the Sheriff’s Office during the incident, the release stated.

Mosser also thanked Hain for referring the matter to the Major Crimes Task Force for an independent investigation, though there was no legal requirement for him to do so, according to the release.

“I would like to further thank North Aurora Detective Kristin Lohrstorfer for her thorough investigation with the other members of the Major Crimes Task Force,” Mosser stated in the release.