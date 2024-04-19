State Rep. Ugaste proposes stiffer penalty for protestors who block major roads

GENEVA – A large band of protestors, carrying a banner stating “32,500+ civilians killed in Gaza” and “Christians for ceasefire” blocked the Interstate 190 ramp leading to O’Hare International Airport for more than two hours on Monday.

People ended up walking to their terminals, trying to catch their flights.

And that was enough for state Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, who said the protest also blocked police, firefighters and emergency vehicles, putting lives at risk.

On Wednesday, Ugaste filed legislation seeking to amend the Illinois Public Demonstrations Law to make it a felony for protesters to shut down “an exceptionally busy public right-of-way” for more than five minutes.

‘You have a right to protest and have your voice heard. You do not have the right to put others in jeopardy when you do’ — State Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva

House Bill 5819 seeks to make the action a Class 4 felony, the lowest level of felony in Illinois, punishable by one to three years in prison and fines up to $25,000, if convicted.

“In watching the video of protestors who blocked the highway going to O’Hare Airport, I noticed a few things,” Ugaste said. “It appears that emergency vehicles may be blocked by protestors. ... And protestors’ safety was endangered as well. You have a right to protest and have your voice heard. You do not have the right to put others in jeopardy when you do.”

The amendment addresses preventing the free passage of police, firefighters or emergency vehicles, irrespective of the time of day a road is blocked, Ugaste said.

“People need to be able to get through so they can help others in emergency situations,” Ugaste said. “We cannot have our first responders being detained.”

The 1967 state law governing public demonstrations already protects free passage on highways, stating that the movement of traffic should have “a minimum of disruption.”

The law also requires parade permits, restricts the assemblage not to gather during peak traffic periods between 7:30 to 9 a.m. and 4:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“There are penalties already for protesting in that type of manner, but the possible repercussions are not severe enough,” Ugaste said.

Violating the current law is a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to 364 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $2,500.

“This would be a deterrent that I hope never has to be used,” Ugaste said of his bill.

“March somewhere else where you can march and let your voice be heard somewhere else. Some roadways and things of that nature are meant solely for transportation,” Ugaste said. “If you block a major roadway for five minutes or more, if you detain first responders ... you are going to face a more severe penalty.”

Ugaste’s bill was referred to the Rules Committee.

Forty protestors were arrested for blocking I-190 and 14 others were arrested at another protest in Chicago’s downtown.

According to news reports, pro-Palestinian protestors blocked the Golden Gate Bridge in San Fransisco on Monday resulting in 26 people being arrested.

According to the Associated Press, New York police arrested more than 100 pro-Palestinian protestors Thursday at Columbia University – including Isra Hirsi, the daughter of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota.