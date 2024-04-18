Elburn to host Arbor Day celebration and qualify for Tree City USA

Elburn Village Hall sign.The Village of Elburn has qualified for Tree City USA for the 25th consecutive year. (Jacob Bartelson)

The Village of Elburn has qualified for Tree City USA for the 25th consecutive year and will host an Arbor Day celebration at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Oak Park.

The Tree City USA program is a nationally sponsored certification program created and managed by the Arbor Day Foundation in cooperation with the National Association of State Foresters and the USDA Forest Service.

At the Arbor Day celebration, the Tree Board, Parks Commission, the Cub Scouts, Boys Scouts, Girl Scouts and others will plant a tree in the park.

Oak Park is located at the northwest corner of Patriot Parkway and President Street in Elburn.

There will be a short ceremony including a reading of the Arbor Day proclamation, Joyce Kilmer’s famous poem about trees and an explanation of the importance of Arbor Day.

The Arbor Day Foundation cites seven important reasons to plant trees: they conserve energy, they help clean the air, they provide habitat for songbirds, they can increase your home’s value, they help keep our rivers and streams clean, they fight global warming and they enhance the aesthetics of our community.

The village appreciates the generosity of Doty Nurseries LLC, Maple Park, for donating this year’s Arbor Day Tree.