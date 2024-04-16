Geneva firefighters rescue woman from Fox River

Three Geneva Fire Department rescue boats and one dive team were deployed to the Fox River on Tuesday for water rescue.

GENEVA – Crews from the Geneva Fire Department rescued a woman who jumped into the Fox River near the downtown Geneva dam on Monday.

Fire crews were dispatched at 11:52 a.m. for a river rescue. While en route, Geneva firefighters and police were notified by Tri-Com Central Dispatch that a bystander had witnessed the woman jump in the Fox River near the western edge of the dam, according to a news release from the Geneva Fire Department.

Three fire department rescue boats and one dive team were deployed to the river. Crews began a downstream search for the woman, according to the release. Police officers saw the woman floating down the river near the Union Pacific West Railway trestle, according to the fire department.

Boat crews found the woman near the Kane County Government Center and rescued her from the water. Immediate medical life-saving measures were started and continued at the Fayban Forest Preserve boat ramp, according to the release.

The woman was taken by paramedics to an area hospital.

No further information is available about the woman’s condition as of Monday, according to the release.

Firefighters, paramedics and divers from the St. Charles and Batavia fire departments assisted Geneva crews during the rescue, along with support provided by the Geneva and Batavia police departments, according to the release.