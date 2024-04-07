Boys track and field: Hinsdale Central fouth at St. Charles East invite

ST. CHARLES – It was a record shattering day for Neuqua Valley senior pole vaulter Nick Pennington.

Pennington, who vaulted 15 feet, 7 inches to claim first place at Saturday’s Elmore McCornack invite at St. Charles East, just missed his attempt at 16-2.

“It was nice to get outdoors,” said Pennington. “I have some things I have to clean up. My goal is to qualify for the state finals.”

Pennington was one of the key factors as Neuqua Valley placed second with 125 points. Rock Bridge from Columbia, Mo., claimed first place with 147 points.

The Wildcats also got first place efforts from Joseph Labib (100, 11.16), Olukolajo Sodipe (triple jump. 43-8), Miles Miskel (200, 22.43) and Madhan Manikandaswamy (400, 50.34).

Hinsdale Central placed third with 66.5 points.

Duke recruit senior Aden Bandukwala spearheaded the Red Devils with a win in the 3,200 with a clocking of 9:17.17.

Bandukwala took the lead for good on the seventh lap and never relinquished it.

“The plan was to take the lead on the seventh lap,” Bandukwala said. “It was good to get outdoors and run. It was a perfect day to run.”

Other winners for the Red Devils were Mark Ortiz (shot put, 49 1 3/4) and Mike Prieto (high jump, 6-6).

Downers Grove North was fourth with 66 points.

Ryan Eddington, who will attend Missouri, won the 800 in a time of 1:55.51.

“I have been banged up with some shin stuff,” said Eddington. “My goal is to help the team win state.”

Vince Davaro won the long jump for the Trojans with a leap of 23-6.

Benet, led by a win from Will Yacullo in the 300 hurdles in 42.02, was sixth with 44 points.

The Redwings started the meet by winning the 3,200 relay in 8:17.20.

Fenton’s highlight came courtesy of Jordan Wilson, who won the discus with a toss of 143.5.

