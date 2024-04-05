Baseball notes: Geneva with perfect start, Burlington Central rockets out of the gate

Geneva’s Nate Stempowski (3) reaches second after hitting an RBI double against Yorkville during a March baseball game at Yorkville High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

The 2024 baseball season is beginning to hit its stride a couple weeks in.

With conference play right around the corner, here’s a look at some of the top teams in the area so far:

Stempowski, Geneva off to perfect start

To say that Geneva senior Nate Stempowski has been off to a hot start to the 2024 season would be a bit of an understatement.

During the team’s 6-0 start, the Judson commit has led the team in batting average (.688), hits (11), extra-base hits (seven), home runs (two), RBIs (19) and slugging percentage (1.500). He also became the first Viking since 1992 to hit for the cycle when he did it against South Elgin in the season opener.

But it’s not just Stempowski providing fireworks in the Vikings’ lineup.

Seniors Sam Seykora and Kollin Mickelsen both are averaging .429 at the plate and have accounted for 20 of the Vikings’ runs at the top of the order. Senior Chase Sorrentino has only recorded five hits so far this season, but four of them have gone for extra bases and he has driven in eight runs as well. Senior Joseph Cosentino, who’s only managed two hits, being a triple and home run, has still managed a .667 on-base percentage thanks to five walks and seven hit-by-pitches.

The pitching has also a strong point for Geneva. Seniors Seth Kisner (2-0, 3.38 ERA, 13 Ks across 11 innings) and Bryce Breon (2-0, 2.62 ERA, nine Ks across eight innings) have been solid starters so far, while seniors Josh Feucht (1-0, 0.95 ERA, eight Ks across 7 1/3 innings) and Shane Webb (0.00 ERA, three Ks, one save over 2 1/3 innings) have been solid out of the bullpen.

The Vikings open conference play with a three-game series against Wheaton Warrenville South, which starts at 4:30 p.m. Monday at home.

“A 6-0 start is a great confidence booster as we prepare for conference play next week,” Vikings coach Brad Wendell said via email. “Yet, we also know that conference play is like a new season and each opponent in the DuKane Conference can beat you. The DuKane is filled with good teams. We are excited about the opportunity and challenge the conference season presents.”

Burlington Central’s Chase Powrozek throws against Larkin in a baseball game in Burlington during the 2023 season. (John Starks jstarks@dailyherald.com)

Experienced Burlington Central excels early

Burlington Central came into the season banking on an experienced roster to take it far into the postseason. And in their first six games, the Rockets have shown that they still have what it takes.

Their roster has been led by players who have shined both in the batter’s box and on the mound. Senior Michael Person has provided a spark for the Rockets in both facets. So far, the senior has batted .318 with two home runs, three stolen bases and four RBIs, while also leading the team with eight runs. Meanwhile, across three starts, he’s posted a 2.83 ERA and had 17 strikeouts among 11 1/3 innings.

Chase Powrozek has also proved to be vital to Central at the plate and on the bump. So far, he’s gone 2-0 on the mound and has a 2.10 ERA and 11 Ks in 10 innings of work. At the plate, he’s batting .235 with a home run, three stolen bases and six RBIs.

While mainly coming in relief for the Rockets, seniors A.J. Payton and Wisconsin-Whitewater commit Brady Gilmore have been crucial for the Rockets’ success on both sides of the ball. Meanwhile, catcher Jake Johnson has been manning behind the plate and driving in runs from the cleanup spot in the lineup.

The Rockets begin conference play against Dundee-Crown at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

St. Charles North's Parker Reinke (13) scores against the Batavia during the Geneva Regional Championship during the 2023 season. (Mark Black)

Other Kane County teams

St. Charles North has shown flashes of stardom in its season, specifically during ventures out of state. The North Stars went 4-1 during the Warrior Classic in Nashville to move to 4-2-1 on the season. They’ll look to get their first in-state win when they face Lincoln-Way East at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Kaneland also sits pretty at 4-1 after a successful out-of-state tournament after the break. The Knights will have a chance to keep the early-season momentum going with a doubleheader against Belvidere at 4:30 p.m. and Wheaton Academy at 7 p.m. Friday.

Batavia hasn’t been quite as lucky as the other teams in the area so far this year. After winning their first game against Glenbard West, the Bulldogs dropped five straight before winning their final two games of the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to move to 3-5. They’ll look to continue the streak against Waubonsie Valley at 4:30 p.m. Friday.