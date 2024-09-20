St. Charles North football vs. Batavia score, news, kickoff, live coverage

St. Charles North faces Batavia in Week 4 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Joel Boenitz will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

St. Charles North vs. Batavia kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Batavia High School

St. Charles North-Batavia preview

About the North Stars: St. Charles North is 1-5 against the Bulldogs since entering the DuKane conference, with its lone win coming in a 32-31 double OT thriller in 2022 to clinch the conference championship and four of those five losses being by one score. It’ll be the first time the two teams face off without having a loss. Linebacker Aidan McClure has been a commanding force on defense so far, having a conference-high 36 tackles to go with three interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) and three fumble recoveries. Offensively, running back Joell Holloman led the charge last week with 186 total yards and two touchdowns.

About the Bulldogs: After a close Week 1 victory over Glenbard West, Batavia has been in the driver’s seat both on offense and defense, with the Bulldogs outscoring opponents 98-20. A big part of that jump has been from running back Nathan Whitwell, who has put up 539 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in this young season. QB Bodi Anderson has also found a bit of a groove with consecutive three-touchdown performances, with Brett Berggren being on the receiving end of three scores in the team’s 56-6 victory over Lake Park last week. Batavia won this match last year 45-21, which is the only time they’ve won by more than one score.

FND pick: Batavia

