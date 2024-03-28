St. Charles Park District: Pursue interests, fun at park district summer camps

Registration is underway for the summer camp sessions at the St. Charles Park District where children as young as 2 through age 16 can spend time exploring interests, making new friends and having blast. ( Provided by St. Charles Park District)

This summer your child can play soccer, swim at the pool or hang out with the farm animals through the St. Charles Park District’s camps and classes.

Registration is underway for the summer camp sessions where children as young as 2 through age 16 can spend time exploring interests, making new friends and having blast.

“This is all about the fun routines,” explained Taylor Krawczyk, assistant superintendent of recreation for the St. Charles Park District. “We have time at the pool, playing games and a chance to go on field trips too.”

The St. Charles Park District offers several camp options and sites, from nature camps at Hickory Knolls Discovery Center to Farm Camp at Primrose Farm where children can get hands-on experience collecting eggs, grooming horses and even milking cows.

The traditional day camp mixes in daily activities trips to the park district pools, locations near St. Charles and even a round of minigolf at the River View Miniature Golf Course, said Jazmine Lara, head of school-age programming and day camps for the St. Charles Park District.

“We are so lucky to have the pools and mini golf and a lot of activities right on site for our campers to enjoy,” Lara said.

Older campers are invited to checkout the park district’s Counselor in Training Program for ages 12-14, which includes a leadership bootcamp and the opportunity to gain experience as an assistant counselor. Krawczyk said members of this program have previously been hired as summer staff. The program mixes an opportunity to help younger campers, while still having time to enjoy the fun of camp with time at the pool and trips too, she said.

“We try to balance the camp leadership with the fun parts of being at camp,” Krawczyk said.

The sports camps give children as young as 3 a chance to learn about a sport as older children build on their skills or even explore an entirely new sport like flag football, beach volleyball or golf.

With the option to register for an activity for one week at a time, families can still have the flexibility to fit in summer travel with the fun of summer camps.

This year the park district will host an All Camps Open House, 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22 at Pottawatomie Community Center where parents and campers can meet the camp leadership and staff members and ask questions. In addition to the St. Charles Park District staff there will be representatives from the Fox Valley Special Recreation Association to answer questions and share information on programming and services.

“Families can come to one location to learn about the different camps, programs and services,” Krawczyk said.