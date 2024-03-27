Tom Connelly announces bid for Batavia mayor

Tom Connelly was selected as Batavia's new 4th Ward Alderman at the City Council meeting Oct. 5, 2021. (Photo provided)

BATAVIA – A former Batavia alderman, Thomas Connelly, announced his intention to run for mayor in the April 2025 consolidated election in a news release.

Describing himself as having a “proven track record of community involvement and a passion for continued growth,” Connelly pledged to lead the city forward while preserving its history.

Connelly is an attorney with the St. Charles law firm of Meyers & Flowers.

He was first appointed to Batavia’s 4th Ward in October 2021 when the previous alderperson, Joe Knopp, moved to Winnebago County.

Connelly was elected to the position on April 4, 2023 and resigned in May, due to temporarily moving out of the city.