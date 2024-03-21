Sugar Grove president says village is connecting business, residential development

Village of Sugar Grove President Jen Konen delivers her 2024 State of the Village at Waubonsee Community College on March 20. (Photo by Chris Walker)

Thrive was the word Village of Sugar Grove President Jen Konen’s used to describe the vision she has for community during her 2024 State of the Village at Waubonsee Community College on Wednesday morning.

“We want business to thrive — that is the message you need to go home with,” she said. “We want you to thrive. We are working to create a culture of opportunities. We’re making significant progress in implementing business-friendly policies including a comprehensive overhaul of our fee schedule and introducing incentive programs. This marks the first time policies like this have been formally documented, laying a solid foundation for future economic growth.”

The event was hosted by the Sugar Grove Economic Development Corporation, which was formed more than 20 years ago with the mission of promoting the retention, expansion and attraction of business in Sugar Grove.

“We want businesses to consider Sugar Grove as their next big opportunity,” Konen added.

Burnt Barrel Social and Primos Tacos considered Sugar Grove. They are the two most recent restaurants to arrive in Sugar Grove while Subway has returned at a new location. Konen also announced that Cilantro Taco Grill, Cold Stone Creamery and a free-standing Starbucks will be the next three restaurants to arrive in Sugar Grove.

“These additions are all part of our vision,” she said. “A community where residents can find what they need right here in Sugar Grove. A place where you can dine and shop without leaving.”

Audience members listen to Village of Sugar Grove President Jen Konen deliver her 2024 State of the Village at Waubonsee Community College on March 20. (Photo by Chris Walker)

The driving force for the village is connection. Konen explained that it’s about connecting residents with businesses, intergovernmental collaboration, coordination with our schools, park district and other taxing bodies, supporting not-profit partnerships, neighbor to neighbor connections, and community events that bring everyone together and so much more.

The Sugar Grove Corn Boil, Food Truck Fridays, Groovin in the Grove and Holiday in the Grove were just a handful of the community events Konen mentioned.

“Connection is at the heart of everything we do to build a stronger, more connected community,” she said. “Why? Because connecting with others enables us to create a more meaningful and larger impact than we can alone.”

She emphasized that economic growth, innovation, collaboration, quality of life, access to resources and community engagement all highlight the importance of building, maintaining and leveraging connections across the community and stakeholder networks.

Helping with those connections is a staff which has continued to grow. Village Engineer Brian Schiber, Executive Assistant/Village Clerk Tracy Conti and Village Administrator Scott Koeppel are among the recent hires who collectively possess more than 45 years of local government experience, thus bolstering an already strong team.

“Thanks to the hard work of the Sugar Grove Village Board and our dedicated employees, I’m proud to report that we’re delivering on our commitment to be that driving force,” she said. “Together, we’re driving efficiencies, enhancing engagement and prioritizing transparency and accountability.”

In addition to discussing achievements since her past State of the Village a year ago, Konen provided an overview of the master-planned community that’s been proposed by Crown Community Development at the intersection of Interstate 88 and IL Route 47.

“This development presents a significant opportunity for our village,” she said. “It’s not just about new restaurants, shopping and opportunities to gather. It’s about economic stability, diversifying our tax base, attracting even more businesses and enhancing support for essential community services.”

She explained that it’s crucial for Crown Community Development and the Village of Sugar Grove to find the right balance between residential, commercial and town center spaces.

“Our commitment to residents is clear,” she said. “We are diligently working to ensure that any eventual proposal strikes the right balance, prioritizing residents’ economic stability and an enhanced quality of life in our community.”

By continuing to connect within the Sugar Grove community, Konen believes its residents will thrive.

“As we reflect on our accomplishments and all that’s in store for the future, it’s clear that there’s no limit to what we can achieve when we do it together,” she said. “The people of our town — our residents, business owners, investors, government partners — are truly amazing and I look forward to working with all of you as we move ahead with our vision of shaping a community where everyone has opportunities to thrive.”