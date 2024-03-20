Girls Lacrosse: Kane County Chronicle 2024 season preview capsules

The high school girls lacrosse season is just around the corner. Here are previews of teams from around the Kane County Chronicle coverage area.

Coach: Dominic Pearson

Last season: JV Team

Top returners: Sophia Arnold, jr., midfielder; Victoria Zielinski, sr., midfielder; Zoe Westra, jr., midfielder

Top newcomers: Lily Kratz, fr., attack

Worth noting: The Rockets are heading into their first year at the varsity level with high energy. With it, they bring a roster that has had experience in the field and with some fresh faces in the roster. Westra returns after earning All-Conference honors last season, and is expected to be a leader alongside Zielinski and Arnold. Pearson also held the newcomers to the program in high regards, saying that players like Kratz have potential to make an immediate impact for the Rockets.

“Our team motto of developing athletes for long-term excellence is proving true,” Pearson said. “We’ve seen great progress moving from junior varsity to varsity. We laid the foundation last year, and now it’s time to grow.”

Coach: Nia Stompanato

Last season: 10-7 (1-0 Upstate 8 conference)

Top returners: Alissa Borowski, so., goalie; Kayla Schultz, sr., attack, Maddy Diamond, sr., midfielder; Maisy Maranville, sr., defense

Top newcomers: Not given

Worth noting: The Vikings are looking to get past the sectional quarterfinals for the first time in school history and will look to their experienced players all across the field to lead the charge. Borowski returns for her second season in the net after recording a .57% save percentage in her freshman campaign, which was the seventh-best mark among goalies in the state. Schultz will head the attack after recording 60 points last season, including her 100th career goal with the Vikings. Diamond, who is committed to play at North Central College next season, had 18 goals to go along with 57 ground balls and a .525% draw percentage. Northwood commit Maranville is expected to lead the back line after fielding 23 ground balls last season.

Coach: Jordyn McFarlane

Last season: 11-6

Top returners: Katherine Erickson, sr., midfielder; Mia Hoppes, sr., defender; Ella Duffin, sr., attack

Top newcomers: Not given

Worth noting: The co-op team of the St. Charles schools will look to make it back to the sectional finals for the fifth time in sixth seasons with an upperclassmen-heavy roster. Erickson is coming off a season in which she earned an All-State honorable mention. Hoppes also earned All-Sectional honors with St. Charles last season.