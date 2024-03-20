Boys Lacrosse: Kane County Chronicle 2024 season preview capsules

The high school boys lacrosse season is just around the corner. Here are previews of teams from around the Kane County Chronicle coverage area.

Coach: Connor LeGorretta

Last season: 9-7 (3-2 DuKane Conference)

Top returners: Aidan Tutt, sr., captain midfield/attack; Jack David, sr., captain defense; Griffin Robertson, sr., captain attack; Ben Hampson, sr., midfield; Ben Costello, jr., attack

Top newcomers: Reynolds Devaney, sr., midfield; Ben Manikas, fr.

Worth noting: Batavia had 14 players graduate from the team that lost to Hinsdale Central by one goal in last season’s sectional quarterfinals. However first-year head coach LeGorretta is confident with how the returning players have done alongside the new ones. The Bulldogs will rely on the leadership of Tutt, David and Robertson to help them push for a DuKane Conference title by season’s end.

Coach: Steven Korus

Last season: JV Team

Top returners: Aidan Nuno, so., defense; Logan Nuzzo, so., attack/midfield

Top newcomers: Parker Auxier, fr., attack/midfield

Worth noting: The Rockets are entering their first season with a varsity team this season. Korus said that he is excited for the program’s first varsity season of competition in the Fox Valley Conference.

Coach: Drew Schout

Last season: 3-11 (1-4 DuKane Conference)

Top returners: Cam Sexton, sr., attack; Will Diamond, sr., midfield; Peyton Marzen, sr., midfield, Ryan Fontana, so., goalkeeper; Luke Costello, so., defense

Top newcomers: None given by coach

Worth noting: The Vikings are coming in as the only team in the area to make it to the sectional finals match, which they did back in 2021. This season, Geneva will be led by first-year varsity coach Schout, who was the junior varsity coach last season. He hopes that the senior class will lead the Vikings to grow better as a team.

“Our motto this offseason and coming into the year has been about family and putting in 100% effort to make sure you can support your brother lining up next to you,” Schout said. “Everyone on our team this year has bought in, and we have become a close group heading into the season.”

Coach: Andre Carriere

Last season: 1-11

Top returners: Brandon Parrilli, sr., midfield; Garret Wills, jr., attack; Vincent Kris, jr., defense; Easton Carriere, jr., defense; Grady Marler, jr., attack; Adam Leach, sr., attack

Top newcomers: Jack Frien, fr., midfield

Worth noting: Coming off of a 1-11 season, the Knights are looking to turn their fortunes around in the 2024 season. Carriere said that his players have been building motivation and confidence in his players, and he hopes to bring the team to at least a .500 record along with its first win in the playoffs since 2021.

Coach: Jon Reid

Last season: 9-6

Top returners: Brendan Thomas, sr., defense; Declan Anderson, sr., defense; Anthony Massoth, jr., attack

Top newcomers: Evan Johnson, fr., defense

Worth noting: The Cadets come into Reid’s first season at the helm with 24 returning players from last season. Thomas was an All-State face off, get off specialist last season, while Anderson was All-Conference as a D-Pole. Massoth also returns after leading the team in goals last season. Under Reid, Marmion will hope to win its first playoff game in school history.

Coach: Mike Black

Last season: 8-9, 2-3 DuKane Conference

Top returners: Landon Miller, sr., defense; Ryan Robak, sr., midfield; Ryan Wilko, jr., attack Chase Isacson, so., attack

Top newcomers: Dallas Herman, jr., defense; Blake Skifstad, jr. midfield;

Worth noting: The Saints are looking to once again build off of their junior core. Coach Black said that the team has been rebuilding since the 2021 season, and the leadership of their upperclassmen will be key to their success on both offense and defense.

Coach: Brandon Jenkins

Last season: 8-8

Top returners: Aidan McClure, so., defense; Dan Connolly, sr., midfield; Joe Vavra, sr., midfield/defense

Top newcomers: None given by coach

Worth noting: The North Stars retained a lot of key players from last season, including McClure, Connolly and Vavra as captains. Connolly is making the switch up to midfield after playing on the back lines in his first three seasons. Jenkins said that he’s hoping to build on the returning talent to bring their game to the next level.