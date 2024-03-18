Batavia public works gets project of the year award for work on water treatment

The City of Batavia accepted the American Public Works Association (APWA) Fox Valley Branch Project of the Year Award in the Environment category for less than $5 million for their Water Treatment Plant Modifications.

The Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) 1 and 2 Modifications project replaced and/or modified several treatment processes that were failing or outdated.

Sustainability was improved by reducing groundwater usage, increasing electrical and water efficiency and improving the reliability of several key treatment processes.

Treatment enhancements from this project will help provide safe drinking water to the residents and businesses throughout Batavia.

Operator safety was greatly improved due to several of the modifications.

The project, built by Whittaker Construction and Excavating, Inc., was designed and managed by Engineering Enterprises, Inc. (EEI).

The award was accepted by the city of Batavia earlier this year at a luncheon held at Two Brothers Brewing Company in Aurora, Illinois.

Batavia successfully accomplished its desired goals for the WTPs improvements for several key objectives: drinking water quality, water system efficiency, operator safety at the facilities and water system reliability through proactive maintenance.