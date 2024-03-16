Batavia education foundation names 2024 Hall of Honor Inductees

The BFEE announces the 2024 Hall of Honor inductees that will be inducted Sept. 12, 2024, at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre. (Provided by Batavia Public Schools)

The Batavia Foundation for Educational Excellence (BFEE), in partnership with Batavia Public Schools, will welcome eight inductees into its Hall of Honor on Sept. 12 at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre (BFAC) located at Batavia High School.

Individuals were chosen from a list of individuals nominated in three categories: BHS Graduate, BPS101 Staff and Friend of BPS101. These recognitions are to honor the individuals who have excelled and provided students with examples of what to aspire to be, according to a press release.

Nominations are collected throughout the year. Annually, a committee of volunteers selects the inductees.

The Hall of Honor Committee announces the 2024 receipts:

BHS Graduate inductees: Amy Nelson (class of 1989), Brittney Bernardoni (class of 2006), Greg Bohler (class of 1976), Ken Larson (class of 1952), Pat Branson (class of 1966) and Steve Hopkins (class of 2001).

The BPS101 Staff inductee: Torry Pryor.

The Friend of BPS101 inductee: Cathy Dremel.

Additional information about the event and past inductees can be found at bataviafoundation.org/hall-of-honor.