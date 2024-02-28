Storms spawn tornadoes in Kane County, northern Illinois

A construction trailer on the northwest corner of Main Street and Randall Road in Batavia by the retail area was blown over in Tuesday night's storms that spawned a tornado outbreak across Northern Illinois. (Photo provided by City of Batavia)

Intense thunderstorms swept through northern Illinois Tuesday night, bringing with it winds recorded as high as 50 mph and spinning off tornadoes across the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Kane and Kendall counties were under a tornado warning until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. A tornado was confirmed in Batavia and around North Aurora, and other funnel clouds were reported near Maple Park and Sugar Grove.

Damage was reported at the main Waubonsee Community College in Sugar Grove with trees down and light poles knocked over as reported by Bob Waszak @nilwxreports.

Hail was hitting many communities in western Kane starting after 7 p.m.

Residents in the Batavia area posted on social media pages reports of hail and high winds.

Kane County Emergency Management Services is assessing damages in the region after the storms blew and reported downed trees and power lines in the Sugar Grove area.

ComEd reported several outages in Kane County. As of 8 p.m. outages had affected 54 customers in Elgin, 94 customers in Batavia, over 500 in Sugar Grove and scattered outages around Elburn affecting over 500 customers. View the outage map on ComEd’s website for current reports.

Batavia Police Chief Shawn Mazza stated in a text message Tuesday night there were preliminary reports of minor wind damage in the area of Main Street and Randall Road.

Fans wait out the tornado warning before the start of the Crystal Lake South High School basketball sectional semifinal game at Kaneland High School in Maple Park on Feb. 27, 2024. (Gregory Shaver)

A construction trailer on the northwest corner of Main Street and Randall Road by the retail area was blown over, and the traffic signal at Main Street and Deerpath Road also sustained damage likely from the wind.

“At this time no information or reports of any injuries. Seems like we were very fortunate,” according to Mazza’s text.

Sugar Grove Village President Jennifer Konen reported that an electric transformer at Route 47 and Harter Road went down, but officials did not know whether it was from a lightning strike or a tree limb that went down.

“Our officers are driving the neighborhoods and in the area and there is no areas with large damage,” Konen said. “We do have some streetlights and power outages.”