Confirmed tornado, damage, power outages reported in Kane County

Intense thunderstorms are sweeping through northern Illinois Tuesday night. Storms moving through with winds as high as 50 mph., according to the National Weather Service.

Tornado damage was reported at Waubonsee Community College, trees down, light poles smashed, cars turned around, reported by Bob Waszak @nilwxreports.

Kane and Kendall counties were under a tornado warning until 7:30 p.m. Will County was under a severe weather warning with chance of rain, high winds and hail.

A tornado was confirmed in Batavia and around North Aurora and hail hitting many communities in western Kane after 7 p.m.

Residents in the Batavia area posted on social media pages reports of hail and high winds.

Kane County Emergency Management Services are still assessing damages, but reported downed trees and power lines in the Sugar Grove area.

ComEd reported several outages in Kane County. As of 8 p.m. they reported outages had affected 54 customers in Elgin, 94 customers in Batavia, over 500 in Sugar Grove and scattered outages around Elburn affecting over 500 customers. View the outage map on ComEd’s website for current reports.

Batavia Police Chief Shawn Mazza stated in a text message that there are preliminary reports of minor wind damage in the area of Main Street and Randall Road.

A construction trailer on the northwest corner of Main Street and Randall Road by the retail area was blown over, and the traffic signal at Main Street and Deerpath Road also sustained damage likely contributed to wind.

“At this time no information or reports of any injuries. Seems like we were very fortunate,” according to Mazza’s text.

Sugar Grove Village President Jennifer Konen reported that an electric transformer at Route 47 and Harter Road went down, but officials did not know whether it was from a lightning strike or a tree limb that went down.

“Our officers are driving the neighborhoods and in the area and there is no areas with large damage,” Konen said. “We do have some streetlights and power outages.”