St. Charles D303 elementary school teacher earns state award

Allison Thomas, a second grade teacher at Davis Primary School in St. Charles was recently recognized by the state board of education for the lasting impact she has made on her school and students. (Photo Provided by St. Charles School District 303)

St. Charles School District 303 second grade teacher Allison Thomas has been honored by the Illinois State Board of Education for her contributions to education as part of the Those Who Excel & Teacher of the Year Awards.

The annual awards celebrate classroom teachers, early career educators, administrators, and other school support personnel who have made lasting impacts on the students, families, and fellow educators in their school communities.

Thomas teaches at Davis Primary School, and started teaching in District 303 in 2015. She said she believes the award is representative of the work being done not only at Davis, but throughout all District 303 schools.

Thomas received the Award of Meritorious Service in the Teacher category. According to ISBE, the Meritorious Service Award is presented to educators who have shaped their school community for the better, frequently employ their talents, and strive to be of service and take on leadership opportunities.

“Being recognized for my passions that help each student grow is both rewarding and impactful,” Thomas said. “My focus everyday is to build relationships first with each student, staff member, parent, and community member. Our connections as learners, neighbors, and community cultivate the belonging of D303.”

David Primary Principal Gina Shaw said she has never met anyone who exudes as much excitement and love for teaching as Thomas.

“She loves to share anecdotes of how much her students have grown, the funny things they say, and how they have connected to a book,” Shaw said. “Her love for reading is shared with students and staff alike. Students know they are not just a part of her class, they are family.”

This year, more than 500 educators are being recognized through the Those Who Excel & Teacher of the Year Awards. View the full list of awardees here. ISBE will celebrate the awardees at a banquet on May 18.