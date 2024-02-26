New physical therapy clinic opens in Geneva

Physical therapist Ru Shah opened a new clinic, FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers Clinic, at 2401 Kaneville Road, in Geneva. (Photo provided by Geneva Chamber of Commerce)

GENEVA – A locally owned physical therapy clinic , FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers Clinic, 2401 Kaneville Road, Suite 5, Geneva, opened Feb. 20, according to a news release.

With over 14 years of experience treating patients in a variety of settings, physical therapist and franchisee Ru Shah, who has a doctorate in physical therapy, developed many areas of expertise. These include orthopedics, pelvic health, neurological and vestibular disorders and sports-related injuries, according to the release.

“It’s important to me to provide direct and individualized treatment to each individual so that I can truly help them get back to doing what they love,” Shah said in the release.

“I’m thrilled to share my expertise with the community, and I strongly believe in FYZICAL’s mission to fight falls. Participating in effective balance training at a minimum of twice a week can help to reduce fall risk, enhance safety in daily life and influence quality of your life,” Shah said in the release.

The clinic offers a holistic approach to wellness, not only assisting clients to recover from injuries and surgeries, but seeks to help them achieve better overall health and wellness, according to the release.

The clinic also offers an orthopedic rehabilitation program to help patients reduce and reverse orthopedic pain or immobility, as well as addressing dizziness, balance, pelvic health and neurologic issues, according to the release.

A physical therapy franchise, FYZICAL has more than 550 locations in 46 states, including several in Illinois: Niles, Arlington Heights, Bolingbrook, Chicago, Danville, Gurnee, Hoffman Estates and Lockport.

More information about the Geneva location is available online at fyzical.com/geneva-il.