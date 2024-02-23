Girls wrestling: Batavia’s Sydney Perry, in bid to win 4th state title, determined to leave it all out there

Batavia’s Sydney Perry wins her 145 pound championship match against Fenton’s Yamile Penaloza (not pictured) in the Schaumburg Girls Wrestling Sectional at Schaumburg High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Batavia senior Sydney Perry is taking a matter-of-fact approach this weekend.

A three-time state champion, Perry is well-established throughout the country.

She’s one of the top wrestlers in the rapidly growing sport.

Perry is nearly a lock to win a state title at 144 pounds.

“It’s exciting,” Perry said. “I’m happy to be onto a new beginning and opening up a new chapter in my life. I’m looking forward to focusing more on freestyle. My main mindset for this weekend is to leave it all out there and saying my goodbyes to everyone.”

But Perry, who won her state quarterfinal match by technical fall on Friday morning, almost didn’t wrestle for the Bulldogs this season.

Before the season, Batavia coach Scott Bayer said he talked about the possibility of Perry (37-0) getting bored, so he challenged his superstar wrestler to become a more involved leader this season.

“I think a lot of discussions we had was whether she was going to do this or not,” Bayer said. “Her aspirations tend to be on a bigger stage than high school wrestling. She can beat all the average varsity and junior varsity guys. The guys try to muscle her and that doesn’t give her the feel she needs, and the girls in our room, she would smoke them.

“Before the season, we talked about what would the season look like for her. Ultimately, she made the decision to be a part of the program and to help the girls wrestling program grow in Batavia. We challenged her to be a leader. Her wrestling is really good. She could’ve won state this year with what she had in her freshman year.”

Batavia freshman Lily Enos, who also won her quarterfinal match at 100 pounds on Friday, said she’s been wrestling with Perry for eight years. She said Perry’s dedication and work ethic motivates everyone on the team.

“She’s helped the team immensely and leads the team all the way to tournament finishes and wins and shows all girls what wrestling is about,” Enos said. “She’s always encouraging and picking up the girls and leading them to wrestle their best and to have fun. She’s inspiring to me, almost like having a big sister. She helps and pushes me. It’s great having her as a leader on the team.”

Late in her junior season, Perry set the stage for a banner career after earning a silver medal with Team USA in Sweden and adding the state championship at 145 pounds to finish her season 34-0. A two-time IHSA state champ, Perry remains undefeated in her storied prep career at Batavia.

Perry said she’s become a better wrestler this season by focusing on her leadership.

“It’s been humbling and the most eye-opening experience probably in my whole life,” Perry said. “I didn’t know if I wanted to do high school. I was ready to do freestyle, but I made the decision to try and get the fourth state (title) and be a leader. I’ve grown more than just wrestling skills. It’s been interesting seeing people in different positions and understanding the dynamics and reading body language. It’s been a cool experience. I’ve learned more about the sport and become a student of the sport. It’s been interesting seeing how the coaches and different people result. It’s been a really interesting process.”

Bayer said Perry’s legacy in the sport – and in Batavia – will live on for decades.

“We’re super proud of her path,” Bayer said. “She didn’t have to come out for the high school season. Aside from a match here or there, the high school season is not a big test for her. She’s a product of the Batavia wrestling community. She was raised in the Batavia wrestling club. She made a priority of giving back, whether it was coaching youth girls practices or helping with the team.”

Although she remains uncommitted on her college decision, Perry said she been fully committed to helping her teammates thrive on the mat for the years to come.

“This year I dedicated more to the girls wrestling program,” Perry said. “I felt more like a coach than their teammate. It’s been very fun.”