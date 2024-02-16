Swedish Day 5K Lopp to return to Geneva

Geneva Chamber of Commerce and Chicago Area Track & Field have announced the return of the Swedish Day 5K Lopp. The run will commence at 8 am. June 22, 2024 from Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road in Geneva. (Photo provided by Geneva Chamber of Commerce)

Geneva Chamber of Commerce and Chicago Area Track & Field have announced the return of the Swedish Day 5K Lopp.

The run will begin at 8 am. June 22 from Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road in Geneva. Runners are encouraged to tie-in with the Scandinavian theme with their race attire.

Unique Swedish Days awards will go to the top male and female finishers, along with age group awards to the first two finishers in the following age groups: Nine and Under, 10-14, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79 and 80 and Over.

A $40 registration fee includes a T-shirt and on-site breakfast after the race. Registration must be completed by June 10 in order to guarantee a shirt at packet pickup. Race day registration is $50.

For more information and how to register, visit here or look for the Swedish Days page at genevachamber.com. Swedish Days runs from June 19-23. A full event schedule will be available online in mid-May.