Letter: February. At last.

Let us hope the below-zero temperatures are in the past and in another 30 or so days we will start to see crocuses followed by daffodils in April. A poet wrote that “April is the cruelest month,” perhaps because while we see some delightful days and birds nesting, the unwelcome snow might show up and come down as a reminder that nature can be unruly.

This month, spring training starts for Major League Baseball teams, another harbinger of spring. We are fortunate in that we have diamonds in our own backyard as the story a century ago went. We can see high school and college sports outdoors again soon and keep our finances within bounds by seeing the Cougars play after training time and have a season of entertainment at the diamond at Northwestern Field begin again for young fans and old memories being recalled by older generations.

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County provides residents and visitors with terrific walking, bicycling and picnicking opportunities along the Fox River, as well as in other locations. Spring in the air is not far off. Sap will remind us of the maple syrup opportunities in some areas and the monarch butterflies will be taking their multigenerational flight north from Mexico.

The Roman calendar originally began in March, inspired by Mars, the god of war, and the season when armies would begin marching again. January and February were late entrants to that calendar. February was identified with purification baths, but in England it was with kale or cabbage. This is a leap year with 29 days in February. One day too long when March would be more welcome.

Edward C. Marth

St. Charles