Letter: Plush piece about Republicans

The [Kane County] Chronicle had a plush piece about the Republican plans for this year in local elections. We were told that people are “excited again” without telling us why. Excited about a leading candidate who promises retribution nationally? Yes, but “frightened” is more appropriate than “excited.”

A candidate for the 8th Congressional District promises to abolish the Department of Education, perhaps because if the national aspirants will ban educational books and reading, this might be exciting. It ignores basic understanding that the entire Congress would have to vote on such a plan to promote ignorance. That may be exciting to the “sleeping” party (as one called it), but Rip Van Winkle we are not. Poor proposals from a party of billionaires claiming to be poor. They need a longer rest.

Edward Marth

St. Charles