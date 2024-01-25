Breaking: Geneva priest Rev. Bakkelund dies in hospice care

The Rev. Jonathan Bakkelund speaks with parishioners after a 9 a.m. Mass at St. Peter Catholic Church, in Geneva. Bakkelund passed away early this morning after being in hospice care. (Mark Black)

GENEVA – The Rev. Jonathan Bakkelund, 39, of St. Peter Catholic Church in Geneva died early this morning while in hospice care, a church official announced.

Bakkelund has been pastor at St. Peter’s since 2016.

“Our beloved Fr. Bakkelund passed away early this morning,” St. Peter’s Parochial Vicar Rev. John McFadden stated in a message to parishioners today. “Fr. Jared Twenty was with him when he passed from this life to God. May he rest in God’s peace. Once we have more information on the funeral arrangements we will share them with you.”

Twenty, pastor at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Batavia, sent a message to parishioners there Tuesday announcing Bakkelund’s health issues related to alcoholism and asking for their prayers.

“Just yesterday (Monday), it was announced to St. Peter’s Parish and School that, after all medical solutions having been exhausted, Father Bakkelund has now gone on hospice care,” Twenty’s message stated.

“Father Bakkelund is a close friend of mine. I want to assure you that he is at peace, taking this time to prayerfully prepare to meet the Lord,” Twenty wrote. “I would ask that in your kindness you please pray for him, his family, his brother priests of the Diocese of Rockford, and the whole St. Peter’s community during this difficult time.”

Parishioners are invited to gather at St. Peter’s tonight from 7 to 8 p.m. to pray a rosary for Bakkelund, McFadden’s message stated.

According to the biography on the St. Peter School website, Bakkelund was ordained a priest in 2011 and his first assignment was at St. Mary Catholic Church in Huntley.

Bakkelund also served at St. Thomas the Apostle and at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, both in Crystal Lake, and as a student priest studying Liturgy at Mundelein Seminary in Mundelein.

Bakkelund served as the Diocesan Master of Ceremonies for Bishop John Malloy of the Rockford Diocese, and Director of the Office of Divine Worship.

“Father Bakkelund says, ‘I love serving as a priest in St. Peter School. This is truly a great community!’” according to the school website.

“The whole Geneva faith community is joined in prayer praying for Fr. Bakkelund to our Heavenly Father whom Fr. Bakkelund loved and served so well,” McFadden had written in an email Wednesday morning.

In 2018, Bakkelund organized a special community dinner with steak and lobster for people who used the food pantry or local shelters.

“It is a Community Friends Banquet,” Bakkelund had said then. “I learned about it at a clergy conference last winter. A priest from New Jersey mentioned pampering them for the evening.”

Bakkelund had also helped the parish continue its healing process after a former priest, Mark Campbello, pleaded guilty in 2004 to aggravated criminal sexual abuse of two girls, age 14 and 15, at the church and at Aurora Central Catholic High School.

Bakkelund had said in 2019 that parishioners shared the pain the church had gone through, as well as the effort at healing.

He credited the Rev. Monsignor Joe Jarmouk with beginning the healing process and then when the Rev. Martins Emeh became pastor in 2009, “is when the real healing began.”

At his arrival, Bakkelund said St. Peter was ready to focus on leadership and to make sure when people come to Mass, they walk away “feeling fed and encouraged and strengthened spiritually.”