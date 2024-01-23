Harbor Freight to open new store in Batavia

Harbor Freight will open a new store in Batavia this spring. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

BATAVIA – Harbor Freight Tools is expected to open a new store this spring at 381 N. Randall Rd., Batavia, according to a news release.

Construction has already begun at the location and an official opening date will be announced closer to opening.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Batavia for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” Trey Feiler said in the release.

Feiler is the Senior Vice President, Real Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tools.

“In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Batavia area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team,” Feiler said in the release.

The store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including in sales, management, logistics and seasonal opportunities, according to the release.

The company was recently certified as a “Great Place to Work” and by Fortune as one of the best places to work in retail, according to the release.

Forbes recognized Harbor Freight three years in a row as one of the 20 best large companies to work for in retail and one of the nation’s Best Employers for Veterans, for women and for diversity, according to the release.

For the last two years, DiversityJobs.com recognized the company as a top employer for diversity and inclusion. Fortune listed it as One of America’s Most Innovative Companies.

Harbor Freight has more than 1,400 stores across the country.

Job seekers can apply online at harbor-freight-tools.careerarc.com.