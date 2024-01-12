Harbor Freight Tools to open new store Saturday

Harbor Freight Tools opened in Sterling last year. The company will open a new location in Elgin on Saturday. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

ELGIN – Harbor Freight Tools will open its 45th store in Illinois Saturday in the Fox Valley at 202 S. Randall Road, Elgin, according to a news release.

The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

“Our team is ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Elgin and all of Kane County,” store manager Eric Rosado stated in the release. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price.”

Harbor Freight offers full selection of tools and equipment such as automotive, air and power, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment and hand tools.

The store is expected to provide 25 to 30 local jobs. The company was recently certified as a “Great Place to Work” and by Fortune as one of the best places to work in retail, the release stated.

Forbes recognized Harbor Freight three years in a row as one of the 20 best large companies to work for in retail and one of the nation’s Best Employers for Veterans, for women and for diversity, the release stated.

For the last two years, DiversityJobs.com recognized the company as a top employer for diversity and inclusion. Fortune listed it as One of America’s Most Innovative Companies; Newsweek cited it as One of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies, and most recently, as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Veterans, the release stated.

Harbor Freight has more than 1,400 stores across the country.