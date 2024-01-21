District 303 now accepting nominations for Distinguished Alumni Award

The Distinguished Alumni Committee for St. Charles Community Unit School District 303 is now accepting nominations for its Distinguished Alumni Award for 2024.

The award recognizes District 303 alumni who have demonstrated a high level of achievement in their field of endeavor or in their contributions to the community. Since the committee was formed in 1997, a total of 67 District 303 alumni have received the award.

Individuals can nominate alumni to be considered for the award through the committee’s online nomination form. Nominators are asked to provide biographical information on their nominees and have the option to submit materials to support their nomination. The nomination process closes at 11:59 p.m. on March 4. Selected individuals will be announced in April.

Distinguished Alumni inductees will be recognized during a comeback day and reception during the week of November 11, 2024.