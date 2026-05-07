After 1 fentanyl pill kills Aurora man, Bolingbrook man sentenced to 12 years for drug-induced homicide

A Bolingbrook man has been sentenced 12½ years in prison for drug-induced homicide in Aurora.

Eric Jones, 54, was sentenced by Kane County Judge Julia Yetter after being convicted by a jury on Feb. 6. Jones was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorneys Jake Matekaitis and Ryan Ahern.

On Nov. 26, 2022, Jones delivered 10 fentanyl pills to Niko Ramirez, 27, who later ingested one of the pills later that evening at his residence in Aurora. A roommate discovered Ramirez dead the next morning, according to a release by the State’s Attorney’s Office.

The incident was investigated by the Aurora Police Department and the Kane County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy determined that Ramirez died from fentanyl intoxication.

Jones was arrested on Nov. 4, 2024, in Elgin by members of the United States Marshal’s Service.

Following the sentence, Matekaitis said hopefully the years behind bars will provide Ramirez’s family with “a sense of justice.”

“The defendant is a danger to the community, and this lengthy prison sentence keeps the defendant behind bars where he belongs,” Matekaitis said in the release.

Jones must serve at least 75% of his sentence. He receives credit for 525 days served already in jail.