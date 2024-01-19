Kane Democrats’ Truman Dinner fundraiser set March 10

The Kane County Democrats will host their annual Truman Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. March 10, at the Q Center in St. Charles. (MetroCreative)

ST. CHARLES – The Kane County Democrats will host their annual Truman Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. March 10, at the Q Center, 1405 N. Fifth Ave., St. Charles, officials announced in a news release.

The keynote speaker will be Santita Jackson, daughter of civil rights leader, Rev. Jesse Jackson. She currently hosts the “The Santita Jackson Show” on WCPT 820 in Chicago and on Chicago’s WVON 1690 network.

Jackson has also contributed as a political commentator on Fox News Channel, MSNBC and at The Grio, a free television network focusing on Black news and entertainment. She also hosts her own television show on The Word Network, a Black religious network, according to its website.

Jackson is also a producer for her father’s show “Upfront with Jesse Jackson” and is the writer, co-host, and executive producer of the nationally syndicated radio show “Keep Hope Alive with Reverend Jess Jackson.”

Other speakers include Governor JB Pritzker, U.S. Senators, Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, the Kane County Congressional Delegation, U.S. Reps. Bill Foster, Raja Krishamoorthi and Lauren Underwood.

Tickets $125 each for more information on tickets go to kanedems.org.