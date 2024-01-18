Letter: Public roadway intended for use by all

As both a motorist and a cyclist, I can’t let some of the ridiculous statements in Rick Holinger’s column of Jan. 4 go unchallenged.

First of all, where does Mr. Holinger get the idea that the public roadway is intended for his use only, to the exclusion of all others? Everyone using the road should expect to encounter other motorists, diesel trucks, cyclists, pedestrians, farm equipment, railroad trains, wildlife, debris and other hazards. Motorists have a responsibility to safely avoid all of those. Mr. Holinger is both arrogant and delusional if he expects that all other users should vacate the roadway in order to give his own vehicle clear sailing.

Mr. Holinger says it confounds him why cyclists ride on rural roads. It’s not that hard to figure out; let me help. Sometimes the trail doesn’t lead to where you need to go. Sometimes you need to ride on the road on your way to the trail. Sometimes it’s just for a change of scenery. In short, it’s for the same reasons that cars don’t always use the many miles of gorgeous interstate highway we have throughout the county.

If Mr. Holinger ever gets his wish and puts a cyclist or pedestrian in a body brace, it would be a tragedy for everyone involved – but at least it might lead to Mr. Holinger forfeiting the driver’s license he appears to be unqualified to possess. Then he can do his texting and his reaching for an Almond Joy from the comfort of his easy chair, instead of behind the wheel, and the rest of us will all be able to feel a little bit safer.

Michael Nawrocki

St. Charles