St. Charles D303 moves forward with funding for summer construction projects

After deciding to repurpose several district elementary schools to combat overcrowding last summer, St. Charles School District 303 is moving forward with construction plans for this summer to have the facilities ready for the fall semester.

Per the School Board’s decision in July last year, starting in the 2024-25 school year, Fox Ridge Early Childhood Center will become an elementary school, early childhood care will be moved to the Haines Center and Lincoln Elementary School will be repurposed to house transition programming and staff offices.

The Haines Center currently houses Compass Academy, the Transition Program, staff offices and park district programming. Compass Academy will continue to be held at the Haines Center.

At their Jan. 9 meeting, board members approved construction contracts for the work to repurpose the Haines Center and Lincoln Elementary School for a total of $7,386,373, and approved the purchase of a new facility for $1,100,000.

The construction contract for work at the Haines Center was passed in a 6-0 vote without discussion. Board member Joseph Lackner abstained from the vote.

At the recommendation of the district’s construction manager Pepper Construction, school board members approved the construction contracts for demolition, foundation, roofing, glass, flooring, painting, plumbing, mechanical, electrical and several other services involved in the renovation of the Haines Center.

In one motion, the board approved 14 separate contracts, all with different companies, for a total of $4,871,580. In the same motion, the board approved construction costs including contingency fees, OSHA Safety, management, insurance and other fees, including some involved with the work at Lincoln Elementary.

The construction bids, combined with the other construction costs approved at the Jan. 8 meeting gives the total estimated construction cost of $7,386,373. A full breakdown of the bid tabulations and other costs is available here.

According to the recommendation letter, all recommended contractors had completed the district’s pre-qualification process and/or have worked for Pepper Construction previously.

With school board approval property procurement has begun, and construction is projected to start March 1. Substantial completion of the project is expected by Aug. 9.

At the same meeting, the board approved the purchase of an industrial condominium space at 602 Sidwell Court that includes both warehouse and offices for $1,100,00 from ROOH, Inc.

The purchase was approved in an unanimous vote.

Board members held a brief discussion before the vote, during which Lackner said the building will be used for storage and office space for staff, which will alleviate most of the district’s storage issues and minimize the construction work planned in the Lincoln Elementary building, saving the district money.

According to estimates from Pepper Construction, the new building would reduce the construction cost for the Lincoln facility by $1,750,000, resulting in an estimated net cost reduction of $650,000.

Board member Thomas Lentz said before the vote, “I think this is a very good use of our limited funding to help solve some facility needs here.”

According to the purchase agreement, the 11,000 square foot unit is part of a multi-unit complex retrofitted into one. It consists of both warehouse and office space, with flexibility to add additional space as needed.

Administration first reported that an ideal space had become available at a Business Services Committee meeting in December, when the district’s chief operating officer Justin Attaway reported that an offer had been accepted by the property owner.

With the board’s approval, a period of due diligence has started which will end Feb. 7. The district is expected to close on the property on March 8 and begin occupancy later that month.