Montgomery man pleads guilty to first-degree murder for fatally shooting his wife

Timothy A. Gordon, 48, of the 1300 block of Oak Ridge Lane, Montgomery, plead guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife, Yajaira Gordon, 35. (Photo provided by Kane County State's Attorney)

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Mosser announced in a news release that Timothy A. Gordon, 48, of the 1300 block of Oak Ridge Lane, Montgomery, has pled guilty to the offense of first-degree murder in the October 2022 shooting death of his wife, Yajaira Gordon, 35.

During the plea hearing, Gordon admitted he personally fired the gun that caused Yajaira Gordon’s death.

Judge Clint Hull accepted the plea and set Gordon’s next court appearance for April 29, 2024, at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 311 for motions and sentencing.

Gordon faces a sentence of between 45 years and life imprisonment in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The sentence includes a mandatory enhancement of between 25 years and life in prison because Gordon used a gun to commit the murder.

According to the release, Assistant State’s Attorney Greg Sams stated in court that on Oct. 31, 2022, Timothy Gordon became angry after learning that Yajaira Gordon was possibly seeking a court order to remove him from the home.

At around noon, Gordon returned to the house and went upstairs and into the room where Yajaira was seated at a computer desk.

Four others were in the room – the victim’s mother and aunt, along with two young children. Timothy Gordon asked Yajaira Gordon why she was doing this to him, saying he had nowhere to live. Yajaira replied “stop coming up here” and Timothy Gordon shot the victim at close range in her left temple with a .25-caliber Beretta hand gun, killing her, according to the release.

The defendant fled and was arrested a few hours later in Hinsdale, and the handgun was next to him in the vehicle.

According to the release, Timothy Gordon has a significant criminal history:

• He was convicted of armed robbery and armed violence in a 1994 Cook County case and sentenced to prison

• He was convicted of aggravated battery with a firearm in 2000 in Champaign County and sentenced to prison

• He was convicted of a felony DUI in 2011 in Cook County

• He was convicted of being a felon in possession of a weapon in 2017 DeSoto County, Mississippi, and sent to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Gordon remains in custody at the Kane County jail, where he has been held since his arrest in lieu of $3 million bail.