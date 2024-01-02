St. Charles restaurant transitions to event venue

Former Eden Restaurant & Events in St. Charles has switched gears to become strictly an event venue, and has changed its name to Eden Events as of Jan. 1, 2024. (Photo Provided by Eden Events)

St. Charles party planners will have a new place to host events in 2024 as the former Eden Restaurant & Events has switched gears to become Eden Events.

As a strictly event venue, the business at 1 Illinois St. is embracing its new role as a premier event location on the south side of downtown St. Charles, just west of the Fox River.

In a recent news release, Eden Events co-owner Jamal Amro said the change will allow them to align more with their vision for the business.

Owners also announced plans to begin hosting live music events from a wide range of musical genres. The stage will feature music from around the world, from jazz and blues to contemporary hits, promising to provide a vibrant entertainment experience for the community, according to the release.

“This evolution allows us to broaden our horizons and cater to a diverse array of events, ranging from weddings, corporate functions, bridal and baby showers, and birthday parties.,” Amro said in the release. “We’re eager to collaborate with you in crafting memorable moments within our newly reimagined space.”

While the business changes focus, their commitment to quality service, cuisine, and ambiance remains steadfast, according to the release. The revamped venue will feature a versatile layout to accommodate events ranging from intimate gatherings to larger celebrations.

To book an event or learn more about the venue, visit www.edenweddingevents.com or visit their Facebook or Instagram for updates.