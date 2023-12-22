State Rep. Matt Hanson pleads guilty to DUI

State Rep. Matthew Hanson, D-Montgomery, was charged with driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%. Hanson pleaded guilty to DUI, received 12 months of supervision, a fine and 100 hours of community service. He will not be prosecuted for the second charge. (Photo provided by Montgomery Police )

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – State Rep. Matthew B. Hanson, D-Montgomery, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence Tuesday in an agreement that included not being prosecuted for having a blood alcohol content over 0.08%, court records show.

Hanson was charged Oct. 27 with driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, according to police reports and court records.

According to the police report, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, police found Hanson, 50, asleep in his vehicle in the parking lot of where he lives, in the Holly Ridge Apartments, 2260 Jericho Road, Montgomery.

According to the officer’s sworn statement in court records, Hanson’s blood alcohol content was measured at 0.186%, more than double the legal limit of 0.08%.

Hanson is to be on court supervision for 12 months, until Dec. 19, 2024, perform 100 hours of community service at any nonprofit organization, pay a fine of $3,555, be evaluated, attend counseling and receive treatment, according to court records.

Also as terms of his supervision, Hanson is not to drive without a valid license, not to have any other traffic or similar criminal violations and he is also to attend a victim impact panel.

Hanson’s attorney, Brick Van Der Snick, said his client was not treated any differently than any other.

“He was not given any preferential treatment, he pled guilty to the charge of DUI, was put on a deferred sentence of court supervision, if, at the conclusion of the sentence, if he completed all the terms required by the court and ordered, the DUI will be satisfactorily closed without a conviction,” Van Der Snick said.

“He’s got to have a breath machine in his car in order to drive during his six-month statutory license suspension,” Van Der Snick said. “He accepted and took full responsibility for his actions.”

In an email statement last month, Hanson wrote, “I am deeply disappointed by my own conduct, and I accept full responsibility for my actions.”

“I’m committed to ensuring this is the only time I ever exercise such poor judgment. I plan to undergo an alcohol evaluation, complete any treatment or education that evaluation recommends, and accept all terms the court deems fit. My focus is on the work I need to do for myself and for the people who have entrusted me to represent them,” according to his statement.

Because of a conflict in prosecution, Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser recused herself from the case.

Associate Judge Rene Cruz approved an agreement to have the village of Montgomery’s local prosecutor, Peter Buh, prosecute Hanson, records show.

Hanson had previously served on the Kane County Board, elected in Nov. 2018, to complete an unexpired two-year term in District 6.

Last year, Hanson defeated incumbent Republican Keith Wheeler to serve in Illinois House District 83.

Hanson’s seat is up in the Nov. 5, 2024 general election.