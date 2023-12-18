Geneva Community High School freshman swimmer dies from stroke

Geneva Community High School Principal Tom Rogers announced this morning that James Oliver, a freshman at the school, has died.

In an email to students, Rogers said that Oliver suffered a stroke on Friday, Dec. 8th after swim practice and was in critical condition until the time of his passing last night:

“We received very sad news last evening that James Oliver, a freshman here at Geneva High School, has passed away. James suffered an AVM stroke on Friday, Dec. 8th after swim practice and was in critical condition until the time of his passing last night. As a school community, our thoughts are with his brother, Sean, a GHS junior, his family and friends, and our hearts are mourning this loss. Please be aware that support is available to students from our Student Services team during the school day and after school. If you are having difficulty or need help, please visit the Counseling & Advising Office.”

An online fundraising campaign has been started for the Oliver family on GoFundMe.