Teen charged as an adult in crash that killed two South Elgin High School students

Flowers and candles had been placed near the site of the Aug. 31 fatal on Route 25, in Bartlett. (Rick West)

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A 17-year-old Elgin girl – whom prosecutors say was high on marijuana at the time – was indicted in causing a crash that killed two South Elgin High School students this summer, the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office announced in a news release.

Aanomeya Jacquline D. Henry of the 900 block of Cookane Avenue, Elgin, was charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs, two counts of reckless homicide, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs and one count of aggravated reckless driving, all felonies.

During the morning of Aug. 31, Henry was driving a 2002 blue Honda Civic with three other teen girls, headed north on Illinois Route 25 in the vicinity of Kenyon Road in Bartlett, according to the release.

She began to turn left, failed to yield to an oncoming dump truck, which then struck the passenger side of the Honda and pushed it into a cornfield, according to the release.

Tahlulay Henry, 16, the driver’s sister, was pronounced dead at the scene and Kamorra Campbell, 17, of Bartlett, died later at an area hospital as a result of the crash, according to the Kane County Coroner’s Office.

The third teen girl passenger suffered great bodily harm, according to the release.

The dump truck flipped onto its side and its driver suffered minor injuries, according to the release.

The Honda driver was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash and she did not have a valid driver’s license, according to the release.

Henry’s attorney, Joshua Kutnick, said he could not comment about his client.

Anyone charged under the Illinois Vehicle Code is considered by law to be an adult, according to the release.

After the indictment, a warrant for Henry’s arrest was issued and Bartlett police took her into custody.

Associate Judge Salvatore LoPiccolo allowed Henry to remain out of custody while her case is pending but set the following conditions until further order of the court:

• She has a 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. curfew

• She shall not leave the state of Illinois without the court’s permission

• She shall refrain from using any intoxicating compounds including cannabis and alcohol

• She shall submit to random drug and alcohol testing

• She shall have no contact with the surviving victim

• She shall not drive without a license

LoPiccolo set Henry’s next court appearance for Jan. 26.

The Bartlett Police Department conducted the investigation with assistance from the Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team.