Girls Basketball: Addie Prewitt & Addie Lowe providing boost for Batavia

BATAVIA – At 9-1, Batavia continues to roll.

It started with a 28-point win over Benet to open the season and besides a seven-point loss to Kenwood following Thanksgiving, it’s been strong basketball ever since. As of Dec. 13, the Bulldogs are 3-0 in DuKane Conference play.

While it’s well-established senior guard Brooke Carlson (21.4 points, 1.6 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals per game) is the engine of the starting lineup, the Bulldogs don’t let that overshadow the defensive presence, energy and all else that comes from both Addie Prewitt and Addie Lowe.

Prewitt leads the team in rebounds with 4.3 per game and averages 1.3 steals per game.

“She’s really a selfless player,” Batavia coach Kevin Jensen said. “She takes on some difficult defensive assignments and she’s an amazing rebounder. There’s been a couple where you see her leap over everybody and pull down some rebounds. I think she really enjoys setting her teammates up more than trying to get anything for herself.”

“She’s like that on defense: She wants to do anything she can to help the team,” Jensen continued. “She’s not really worried about any statistic or anything like that and she’s been playing some really good basketball lately.”

St. Charles North's Laney Stark (1) shoots a three pointer against Batavia's Addi Lowe (4) during a basketball game at Batavia High School on Tuesday, Dec 5, 2023. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Lowe, meanwhile, missed the first few months of her junior season after recovering from a knee injury; but continues to ascend since. Lowe averages nearly four rebounds

“...She didn’t play her first game until January last year easing her way back in with her knee injury,” Jensen said. “Even by the end of the year when she was playing some really good basketball, I’m not sure what her confidence level was because this year, it’s like she went to a whole other level. Her quickness her strength and stamina have just been amazing.”

“She’s just been dogging everybody’s point guards. The kid doesn’t get tired,” Jensen continued. “Her older brother [Quintin runs cross country and track] at Purdue. She probably could’ve been a state-qualifying cross country runner if she wanted to do that, too. She’s been amazing. She’s had some good scoring games, too. She’s got a really good shot. Brooke [Carlson] gets a lot of the shots but then we have all these other girls who take shots here and there.”

DiOrio, St. Charles East soaring ahead of Friday’s tilt vs. St. Charles North

Aside from a season-opening loss to Prospect, St. Charles East, too, is hitting all the right notes.

At the top, it starts with their coach, Katie Claussner.

“Coach Katie came in day one and completely changed the culture of East basketball,” senior guard Lexi DiOrio said. “It has been nothing but positive energy which is one of our key factors to succeeding. The whole team is on the same page this year and we have the perfect coaching staff to lead us. On the court, off the court, in the hallways at school, we are one big family.”

“After being a part of so many teams, I know the key to winning is the dynamic of the team and I am certain that’s why we are doing so well,” DiOrio continued. “We have had a great start to the season and have some tough games coming up, but if we continue to play for each other we are confident we will be successful.”

York Thanksgiving Basketball Tournament St Charles East's Lexi DiOrio (5) is defended by Prospect's Colleen Shute (5) while driving to the hoop at the York Thanksgiving Tournament. Nov 13, 2023. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

The Saints are preparing for their crosstown matchup against St. Charles North (9-1, 2-1). The Saints are 8-1 overall and 3-0 in the conference this year, already matching their conference win total from last year, when they finished up 10-19 overall and 3-11 in the conference.

“We are already preparing for North and are very excited for the crosstown rival. They are good, but so are we,” DiOrio said. “With this being my last home game against North, myself and the team are ready to show up and play Saints basketball. We have struggled in years past with pressure defense but with [Alexis] Maridis back running the [point], we can handle anything thrown at us.”

DiOrio also stressed the legacy of former Saints star basketball player Justin Hardy, who passed away in 2022. The Hardy Strong Foundation was formed following his passing to continue raising stomach cancer awareness and the ideals of the sport Hardy shared.

“Regardless if you are wearing orange or blue on Friday, remember it’s bigger than a rivalry game. It’s a tribute to the person who taught us all to be a friend that feels like family and a family member who feels like a friend,” DiOrio continued. “St. Charles is one large family which makes this town so special and I hope everyone who walks into the gym on Friday night and remembers that. #HardyStrong.”