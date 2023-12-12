Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling to host Beer, Charity and Music event

Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling will host the first in a series of Beer, Charity and Music events at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 in St. Charles. (Graphic provided by Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling)

Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling will host the first in a series of Beer, Charity and Music events at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15 in St. Charles. The goal of these events is to raise awareness of and contributions to local non-profits.

The Dec. 15 event will be held in collaboration with Project Mobility, a non-profit with a mission to provide services, resources and equipment to promote freedom of mobility for the disabled through adaptive cycling. Ten percent of proceeds from the sales during the event will be donated to Project Mobility. The event requires a $10 cover charge at the door. Patrons attending the event will be able to take part in raffles and other donation opportunities.

InFunktious featuring Courtney Stone will perform from 8:30 until 11 p.m. and a signature cocktail, Everybody Rides Radler Beer Cocktail” will be served. Proceeds from the cocktail will go to Project Mobility.

For more details about this event, find Pollyanna Brewing on Facebook or visit pollyannabrewing.com.