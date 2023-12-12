Geneva recognized for completing EV Readiness Program

Geneva is preparing to meet the future demand for charging electric vehicles.

GENEVA – The city of Geneva was one of 12 Chicago area communities to recently complete the EV Readiness Program created to prepare local governments to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, officials announced in a news release.

The Metropolitan Mayors Caucus and ComEd awarded Geneva the bronze-level designation under the program, which helped municipalities take steps to develop permitting for EV charging infrastructure and implement plans that engage residents to ensure a safe integration of zero-emission vehicles, according to the release.

“Urban or rural, big or small – diverse communities are demonstrating that they have what it takes to be EV ready,” Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns said in the release.

Burns is also the Metropolitan Mayors

Caucus Executive Board Chairman and Environment Committee/Energy Subcommittee Chairman.

“Working in partnership with ComEd, the EV Readiness Program is guiding municipalities to craft smart and effective local policies that will promote seamless and equitable integration across our region,” Burns said in the release.

Geneva was recognized with the first class of communities at a Dec. 7 event held at PowerFoward DuPage in Warrenville.

Geneva earned the EV Readiness achievement by updating zoning codes to support new charging infrastructure, providing clear guidelines about EV charging station permitting, aligning the permitting and inspection processes with state and national standards, and training first responders on incidents involving electric vehicles.

The city also created online EV resources to educate residents and businesses.

The EV Readiness designation is another accomplishment in Geneva’s commitment toward environmental stewardship. In 2022, the city was named a bronze-level SolSmart community for encouraging the growth of solar energy, according to the release.

In addition to working with the SolSmart program, the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus has led the Greenest Region Compact, which is the largest regional sustainability collaborative for municipalities in the country.

Geneva is a member of the Compact, and the city also has passed a resolution supporting the Chicago region’s Climate Action Plan, according to the release.

More information about the EV Readiness Program is available online at mayorscaucus.org.